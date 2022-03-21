Ted Cruz Goes Full Karen At An Airport In Montana

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 17:53 Hits: 9

What is it with Ted Cruz and airports anyway? After missing his check-in time, Cruz tried the "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM??" card to no avail, growing so increasingly agitated that law enforcement was called in to de-escalate the situation.

Source: Daily Mail

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got into a confrontation with employees of a Montana airport which grew so heated that law enforcement had to get involved, a new video showed on Sunday.

Cruz was spotted at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport shortly after noon on Sunday, apparently irritated by missing his flight, according to the Reddit user who first shared the short clip.

The user who posted the video claimed Cruz said some form of 'Do you know who I am?'

A representative for the airport confirmed to DailyMail.com that a 'frustrated' Cruz had missed the check-in window for his flight, and that re-booking options were 'limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.'

Cruz managed to rebook and depart later that evening, Bozeman airport deputy director Scott Humphrey said.