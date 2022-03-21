How Racist Can GOP Be In A SCOTUS Hearing? We're About To Find Out

Articles

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins Monday at 11 AM ET, but don’t expect much on the first day. The members of the Senate Judiciary Committee—11 Democrats and 11 Republicans—will spend the day listening to themselves talk, with each and every one offering an opening statement. Jackson will also give an opening statement, but she won’t face questions until Tuesday. After two days of questions, Thursday will include testimony from outside witnesses.

But while the meat of the hearing—the questions—doesn’t start until Tuesday, Monday will offer some important signs about how the hearing is going to go. Specifically, the worst of the Republicans on the committee will have the chance to lay down a marker on just how bad they are going to be.

