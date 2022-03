Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 10:01 Hits: 14

The Senate is moving to the next stage of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, as Democrats aim to get her confirmed by early next month. The Senate Judiciary Committee will start its four-day hearing at 11 a.m. on Monday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/598985-this-week-senate-ramps-up-supreme-court-nomination-fight