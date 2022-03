Articles

Sunday, 20 March 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday described Republican lawmakers who have parroted Kremlin talking points about Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as “lonely voices” within the GOP.

