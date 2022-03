Russian TV Producer Explains ‘Spontaneous Decision’ To Protest Ukraine Invasion On Air

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 21:12 Hits: 8

Marina Ovsyannikova, a producer of Russia’s state-run Channel One who was arrested after protesting the Ukraine invasion in the middle of a live broadcast last week, explained her “spontaneous decision” to crash a broadcast with an anti-war sign during an interview on ABC News on Sunday.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/russian-tv-producer-marina-ovsyannikova-protest-ukraine-invasion?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russian-tv-producer-marina-ovsyannikova-protest-ukraine-invasion