Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 14:42 Hits: 3

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on Sunday called for President Biden to travel to NATO's most eastern front and to make further commitments to the military alliance when he travels to Europe later this week.Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Barrasso...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/598935-barrasso-calls-for-biden-to-reinforce-nato-support-during-europe-trip