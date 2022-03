Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 16:04 Hits: 6

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that he has not made a final decision on whether he will vote to confirm President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.CBS's "Face the Nation" host Margaret...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/598942-mcconnell-hasnt-made-a-final-decision-on-confirming-ketanji-brown-jackson