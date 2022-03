Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday called Republicans who support Russian President Vladimir Putin "lonely voices" within the GOP.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McConnell called for further direct assistance to be given...

