Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 12:05 Hits: 3

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to redraw two Congressional voting districts with majority Black populations. Observers say he is apparently courting a national audience.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/20/1087766111/florida-governor-desantis-wants-to-eliminate-2-proposed-black-voting-districts