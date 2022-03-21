The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Swimmy The Bear Gets VIB Treatment At Public Swimming Pool

A recreation center in Bulgaria noticed on their security cameras that they had a nocturnal visitor that would come every day and go chunky dunking in the swimming pool. Because he was such a regular visitor and never caused any damage, the staff at the rec center decided to allow Swimmy the Bear free access to the pool even though it was closed for the winter. Swimmy is luckier than the average bear!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/swimmy-bear-gets-vib-treatment-public

