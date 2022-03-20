Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Happy Sunday morning! Let's just start right out of the gate with a little Propagand-off, where we ponder the question of whether Republicans are better at spreading Russian propaganda, or the Russians themselves, courtesy of The Daily Show.

And what better time to see the two parties -- Putin and Republicans -- working in concert than on this fine Sunday morning?

Here are the show lineups, via Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Marie Yovanovitch … Scott Gottlieb.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … British Ambassador Karen Pierce … Zhan Beleniuk … Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) … Damon Wilson … Jane Harman.

CNN “State of the Union”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski … retired Gen. David Petraeus. Panel: David Remnick and Masha Gessen. … (at noon) Estonian PM Kaja Kallas.

ABC “This Week”: Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Anthony Fauci. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott, Chris Christie and Donna Brazile.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Trace Gallagher: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Panel: Guy Benson, Juan Williams, Jacqui Heinrich and Howard Kurtz.

