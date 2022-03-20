The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sen. Karen Berg Delivers Epic Smackdown To Anti-Abortion Colleagues

Sen. Karen Berg Delivers Epic Smackdown To Anti-Abortion Colleagues

The Kentucky Senate just voted to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and the House will likely follow suit. But let’s hope Sen. Berg’s viral comments outlast the bill.

Berg began by saying that as a diagnostic radiologist, she has performed ultrasounds on fetuses in the first trimester. She blasted her all-male colleagues for passing “a medical sham.”

BERG: For you to sit here and say that at 15 weeks, a fetus has a functional heart, a four-chamber heart that can survive on its own is fallacious. That is not true. There is no viability. I look around at my colleagues on this committee. I am the only woman on this podium right now. I am the only physician sitting on this podium. This bill is a medical sham. It does not follow medicine. It does not even purport to listen to medicine.

But she was just getting started.

BERG: And for each and every one of my colleagues to be so willing to cast an "aye" vote when what you are doing is putting your finger, putting your knee, putting a gun to women's heads - you are killing women because abortion will continue. Women will continue to have efficacy over their own body, whether or not you make it legal.

Then she highlighted the problems that are being ignored by the men so obsessed with controlling women’s bodies.

