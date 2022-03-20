Elie Mystal: ‘Racism And Disgusting Innuendo’ Is All GOP Has Against KBJ

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 14:00 Hits: 15

Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings begin Monday and, since she’s eminently qualified and Democrats have the votes to confirm her, we can be pretty sure she will be confirmed. But we can also be pretty sure that Republicans will do what they can to turn the hearings into a racist, political circus.

MYSTAL: All they have for her right now is racism and disgusting innuendo. They don't have anything on her record. She's been on the court for nine years, she’s been on the federal bench for nine years, she's issued hundreds and hundreds of cases. And you do not hear substantive legal arguments about her actual decision-making process coming from these people.

All they’ve got is the racism: They want to know about the LSAT scores. Some are going to call her an affirmative-action nominee. Some of them are going to ask her why she's not sad that good white people weren't considered for the job. Like, that’s literally what they have. Then you have the Josh Hawley ridiculousness. The challenge will just be keeping her cool. Because if she keeps her cool, which I'm sure she will do … she should do fine [because] they don’t really have anything on her.

