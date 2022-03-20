Beltway Media's Constant 'No-Fly Zone' Coverage Is Reckless

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 15:00 Hits: 11

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

On the eve of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked no fewer than six times at the daily press briefing if the Biden administration would grant Zelensky’s military request of creating a “no-fly zone” over the bombarded country.

Ever since Russia invaded, the administration has made clear there’s no chance that the U.S. or NATO is going to create a no-fly zone, because that would mean direct warfare with a nuclear power inside Russia.

“First thing that we would do in order to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be to send the U.S. military to attack military units inside Russia--the anti-aircraft batteries that are there, the anti-aircraft artillery,” Democratic Congressman Jim Himes recently explained. “United States Air Force planes would be killing thousands of Russian military members inside Russia."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/media-reckless-no-fly-zone