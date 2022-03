Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 16:00 Hits: 16

In the real world, a global coalition of nations is aiding Ukraine as it resists Russian aggression, and President Biden is one of the leaders of that coalition.

But in the right-wing information-sphere, Biden has apparently done nothing to help Ukraine. Here's Republican senator Marsha Blackburn:

.@MarshaBlackburn: "Biden has refused to lead. Forget doing what needs to be done, he won't even say what needs to be said. He's fearful and he is scared to anger the new axis of evil. He's scared to anger one more timid ally in Europe. He's sacred to anger the radical left." pic.twitter.com/UeHa67TUg0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2022

Here's Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday night:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/republicans-live-disinformation-bubble