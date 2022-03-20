The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maria Bartiromo Urges Marsha Blackburn: 'Partner On A Ticket With President Trump'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested on Sunday that Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) could run to be former President Donald Trump's next vice president.

During an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo noted that Blackburn is scheduled to attend some high-profile Republican events.

"Are you planning to be on the ticket in 2024? Are you hoping to be a vice president partner on a ticket with President Trump or somebody else?" Bartiromo wondered.

"Oh, Maria, I am focused on 2022 and helping my colleagues win these elections," Blackburn replied. "I love representing the people of Tennessee, fighting back against what's happening with the Chinese Communist Party, fighting back against what Russia is doing and preparing for the SCOTUS interviews this week."

