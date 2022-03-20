Jennifer Rubin Rips Barrasso's Whataboutism Defense Of Hawley

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 18:30 Hits: 12

The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin didn't mince words when asked about Republican Sen. John Barrasso's ridiculous whataboutism when asked to respond to his colleague Josh Hawley's disgusting attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Barrasso made an appearance earlier in the day on ABC, and used these weasel words when asked if “Hawley's attacks were fair.”

BARRASSO: Well, he's going to have his opportunity to question the judge as will all of the members of the committee. the last time we had a hearing with Kavanaugh, he was accused of being a serial rapist on no evidence whatsoever. So I think that we're going to have a fair process and a respectful process unlike what the Democrats did to Justice Kavanaugh.

Rubin proceeded to rip both Barrasso and Kavanaugh to shreds when host Jonathan Capehart asked her for her thoughts on the matter.

RUBIN: This is the whataboutism. Just to clarify, he wasn't accused of being a rapist. He was accused of sexually assaulting women as a teenager, and there was evidence. There were live witnesses in the persons of the women who made the accusations. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/jennifer-rubin-republicans-kbj-kavanaugh