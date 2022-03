Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 19:31 Hits: 15

A bipartisan group of senators are visiting Poland and Germany this weekend to meet with NATO partners and military officials over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, marking the second trip that lawmakers have made to Poland in recent weeks.“This...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/598892-bipartisan-group-of-senators-visit-poland-germany-to-meet-with-nato-partners