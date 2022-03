Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 20:19 Hits: 5

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about diplomatic efforts in the war in Ukraine and U.S. aid to the country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/18/1087616997/deputy-secretary-of-state-sherman-on-ukraine-latest-and-talks-between-china-and-