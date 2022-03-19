Hannity Serves As Putin's Biden Attack Dog On Fox News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 19:53 Hits: 22

On Friday evening, Fox News' Sean Hannity took the side of Russia, using Kremlin talking points to bash President Biden.

President Biden called Putin a war criminal which elicited a Kremlin response.

Hannity put up a graphic of the statement made by Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that attacked President Biden, describing him as irritable, fatigued and forgetful.

A common criticism coming from much of Fox News, since they can't attack Biden on the substance of what he's doing.

Hannity then used Russia's bombastic words to piggyback off of them in agreement with the Kremlin to bash Biden.

"When describing Biden the Kremlin spokesman said quote, 'Given such irritability from Mr. Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness, well fatigue that leads to aggressive statements. We will not make harsh assessments so as not to cause more aggression,'" he droned.

Hannity continued, "Like I've been saying, Biden's weakness on the world's stage is emboldening bad actors all across the globe as Biden and Democrats abandon the peace through strength strategy that was successful."

The world has rallied around Biden with a renewed vigor, including NATO against Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The results have been palpable and easy to see for anyone who has their eyes open.

Hannity always needs to make Traitor Trump appear to be tough against Putin, even though the former guy embarrassed the entire nation with his submissive behavior towards the Russian president.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/hannity-recites-kremlins-talking-points