The Fourth Estate Is Dying Before Our Very Eyes

Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022

For four years, the Donald Trump administration promoted lies daily in press releases, in appearances on television, and from the bully pulpit available to his staffers in the James S.Brady Press Briefing Room or on the macadam drive outside of the West Wing. But Trump also did so through a number of social media platforms—especially Twitter. Those lies bounced around inside informational silos like Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, and more. The more they bounced, the more attention they got and the more believable they became to millions of Americans. Even when CNN, the New York Times, or other large media outlets pointed out the lies, they did so by repeating the lies first. But Donald Trump is merely a symptom. He’s the result of forty years of the government and corporate media owners engaged in a systemic destruction of the First Amendment and free press.

