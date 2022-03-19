Russian Foreign Minister Praises Fox News For Presenting 'Alternative Points Of View'

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 17:28 Hits: 13

Russia's own Minister of Disinformation, Sergey Lavrov, tried to paint Western media as all government-controlled, which is rich coming from a country like Russia where there are no independent voices and journalists are routinely silenced or even murdered. Lavrov appeared on RT (Russia Today) in an English-speaking interview in a piece obviously designed as a propaganda piece. His attacks on western media were particularly ironic.

Source: The Wrap

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had plenty of harsh words for "western media" on Friday — except Fox News.

Lavrov gave an "exclusive" interview with the state-funded Russian TV news network RT, during which he praised Fox News for "trying to represent some alternative points of view."

During the interview, which was conducted in English, Lavrov took aim at "the West" and America in general, saying, "If there was any illusion that we could one day rely on our Western partners, this illusion is no longer there."

However, his comments regarding Fox News came during a diatribe about Western media. Read the full quote below.