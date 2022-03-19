Why Do Fox Hosts And The NYT Hate Free Speech?

Articles

Fox's Lawrence Jones, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth did their best to help a right-wing judge and the Washington Free Beacon distort what happened during a protest during an event at Yale Law School this Saturday. The hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend showed a brief clip of the students who showed up to protest the university inviting Kristen Waggoner to participate in a debate on free speech, and then heaped praise on Judge Laurence Silberman, who sent an email to "almost every federal judge in the United States urging them to blacklist the students" who participated.

It's always something to watch the mental gymnastics going on at Fox where they're carping about "cancel culture" and people shutting down free speech in one breath, and then praising someone for doing exactly that in the next. Jones accused "the left" of wanting to shut down debate, and expecting the "other side" to "submit," and told the audience he wished more judges would "speak out," and then Campos-Duffy launched into a tirade about schools and what they're teaching children as young as kindergarten.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: You're so right Lawrence. It started in college campuses. We see it. Pete, you've been covering what it has been doing to our, you know, K-12 schools. I've been seeing it in medical schools, where professors talking about biology are shouted down or turned in by their students for being trans-phobic for suggesting there are males and females. read more

