Ex-GOP Rep's Mission To ‘Rescue’ Ukrainian Orphans Raises Huge Red Flags

Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022

If there’s anything you can count on right-wing extremists for, it’s to try turn any human disaster into an ideological and moneymaking opportunity—and making everything much, much worse in the process. Thus we have Matt Shea in Poland, trying to spirit his “prospective daughters” and 60 others from a Ukraine orphanage out of the country and into the waiting hands of … someone. Presumably what Shea calls “Christian Americans.”

Shea—the ex-Republican legislator from Washington state who fantasizes about creating a breakaway “Christian” state—has been making a nuisance of himself in the Polish borderlands after leading a band of children from a Ukrainian orphanage over the border to safety and then pledging their adoptions—even though he is not working with or for any accredited adoption agency, nor are such international adoptions even possible amid the current turmoil. Along the way, he’s inadvertently shining a light on the creepy and disturbing world of Christian evangelical global adoptions and their ethics, or lack thereof.

