Friday night's GOP Ohio Senate debate got off to a really bonkers start, with Josh Mandel literally shoving his dad bod gut right into Mike Gibbons, mumbling threats and ending with him calling Gibbons a "pussy"

WHILE THE DEBATE WAS ALREADY BEING LIVE STREAMED.

Clip here:

Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel get in each other’s faces at tonight’s GOP #OHSen forum hosted by FreedomWorks.

“You watch what happens,” Mandel says. pic.twitter.com/fQuqfHxXHT — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 18, 2022

This is not an episode of Jerry Springer. It’s tonight’s Ohio Republican Senate debate.

“You’re dealing with the wrong guy,” Mandel says to Gibbons before calling him a “pussy.” pic.twitter.com/AbbyQpwXvu — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) March 18, 2022 read more

