Canada Trolls Russia With Viral Tweet Mocking Russia's Letter To United Nations

Canada did their own critique of a letter that Russia sent to the UN, helpfully inserting in red ink in the margins corrections such as "Like other members of the international community, we are gravely concerned about its deterioration," with "We are not gravely concerned about its deterioration because we are the primary cause." And other helpful bits recognizing that Russia was bombing schools and hospitals, killing civilians, looting aid, etc and other acts of terrorism, committing atrocities and war crimes.

Source: CBC

In an unorthodox diplomatic move, Canada's UN mission on Thursday tweeted out a heavily annotated letter that Russia had sent to the United Nations, including pointed comments in the rewrite, later prompting Russian accusations of "kindergarten-level libel."

In a tweet that quickly went viral, Canada's UN mission added multiple remarks to a March 16 letter from Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia. The missive sought support for Russia's draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/canada-trolls-russia-viral-tweet-mocking

