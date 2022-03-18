The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Idaho Lt. Guv: Actually Yes, I Did Know I Was Speaking To White Nationalists. What About It?

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Idaho Lt. Guv: Actually Yes, I Did Know I Was Speaking To White Nationalists. What About It?

Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin (R), who spoke at the recent America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), insisted several days after the conference that she didn’t know anything about Nick Fuentes, the prominent white nationalist who organized the event.

On Thursday, the GOP lieutenant governor threw that denial right out the window.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/idaho-lt-guv-mcgeachin-white-nationalists-america-first-political-action-nick-fuentes?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=idaho-lt-guv-mcgeachin-white-nationalists-america-first-political-action-nick-fuentes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version