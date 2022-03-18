Idaho Lt. Guv: Actually Yes, I Did Know I Was Speaking To White Nationalists. What About It?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 18:29 Hits: 5

Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin (R), who spoke at the recent America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), insisted several days after the conference that she didn’t know anything about Nick Fuentes, the prominent white nationalist who organized the event.

On Thursday, the GOP lieutenant governor threw that denial right out the window.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/idaho-lt-guv-mcgeachin-white-nationalists-america-first-political-action-nick-fuentes?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=idaho-lt-guv-mcgeachin-white-nationalists-america-first-political-action-nick-fuentes