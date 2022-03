Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 14:14 Hits: 4

The White House on Friday pushed back against Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) after the senator argued the U.S. needed to do more for Ukraine despite voting against billions of dollars in aid for the country last week.Press secretary Jen Psaki responded to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/598743-white-house-hits-cotton-for-not-backing-ukraine-security-assistance