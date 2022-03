Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 02:31 Hits: 19

Young, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 1973, was known for his brusque style. In later years in office, his off-color comments and gaffes sometimes overshadowed his work.

(Image credit: Mark Thiessen/AP file photo)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/18/1087702792/alaska-rep-don-young-the-longest-serving-current-member-of-congress-dies-at-age-