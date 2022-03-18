Rachel Hamm: Jesus Was In My Closet So I'm Running For Office

Category: World Politics Hits: 16
Republican candidate Rachel Hamm, running to be California’s Secretary of State, upped her massive amount of insane claims by saying Jesus was in her closet and that inspired her to run for office.
Hamm was interviewed by Friendly Atheist podcast and was asked why she decided to run for office.
Hamm said she is a prophesying dreamer of some sort to begin with. She had a lot of political dreams in 2019 and 2020 that she was in office.
Then Hamm recounted an episode where her youngest son Ezekiel, found an angel in her closet where she prays.
She went into said closet and found someone called Emmanuel.
"That wasn't an angel. That was Jesus himself. And so that's why I'm running for Secretary of State."
Okay, then.
