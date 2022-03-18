Idaho Lt Gov Backtracks: Was Glad To Speak To Racist Conference

Articles

Friday, 18 March 2022

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin made news earlier this week when she had a disastrous interview with an actual reporter, Brian Holmes, in which she denied responsibility for sending a video speech to Nick Fuentes's white nationalist conference. This being the same conference Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar attended.

Today Right Wing Watch unearthed a video interview with McGeachin on mainstream media, oh wait, it's with something called "Valiant News," which has a YouTube channel started in February and now has three whole subscribers and a spinning helmet logo that looks vaguely Aryan.

And in the interview, she blabs and blabs about her deep abiding connection to all things Trump, and drops this nugget (as noted by Right Wing Watch):

Yes, I did know who I was talking to" when she addressed the white nationalist AFPAC conference and she stands by it: "I'm not going to back off from the opportunity to talk to other conservatives ... about America First policies."

She goes on to say that an immigrant from the Philippines who is married to a Jewish man, Michelle Malkin, invited her to the conference, implying how can it be racist? (It totally can and is, Janice.)

