The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Roger Stone’s Crackpot Plan To Reinstall Trump Before 2024

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

Roger Stone’s Crackpot Plan To Reinstall Trump Before 2024

Stone’s plan, captured by The Republican Accountability Project, begins with Republicans winning back the House in 2022. I’ll admit that part is plausible. It goes far downhill from there:

STONE: So if the Republicans take the majority of the House, you elect a subset of people like, oh, Laura Loomer in Florida. They make it clear to Kevin McCarthy they will not vote for him for speaker. In fact, they will abstain on every question before the House until they make Donald Trump speaker. Once Trump became speaker - I am convinced it's only a matter of time, Biden's own people will remove him under the 25th Amendment.

That leaves Kamala Harris as your president. She would then have to be impeached. People say to me, "Really? Well, what for what crime?" How about denying the effectiveness of ivermectin and pushing a vaccination which enhances the chances of you will get the vaccination and die? I would say that's pretty good grounds. Trust me, the votes can be gotten to impeach that cackling hyena. In which case Donald Trump would become president before the 2024 election.

As crazy as this is, I would not be surprised if the MAGA House crazies like MTG and, if he’s not yet in jail, Matt Gaetz, push it anyway.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/roger-stone-s-crackpot-plan-put-trump-back

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version