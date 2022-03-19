Disney Employees Walk Out Over 'Don't Say Gay'

Articles

Demanding the Walt Disney Company use its considerable influence in Florida to stop the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill from going into effect, workers at the company are staging walkouts this week with plans to launch a full-scale nationwide work stoppage next Tuesday.

The "Disney Do Better Walkout" is being organized by the company's LGBTQIA+ community and allies, who warned in an open letter this week that CEO Bob Chapek's response to the legislation has "utterly failed to match the magnitude of the [bill's] threat to LGBTQIA+ safety."

The bill—which is officially called the Parental Rights in Education Act and which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly intends to sign—bars discussion of "sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade in public schools, a measure which would keep young children "from talking about their own lives and would deny their very existence," according to the ACLU of Florida.

Chapek denounced the legislation in an internal message to employees last week, but said making a public statement against the bill would "further divide and inflame" and would not "change outcomes or minds."

Organizers of the walkout argue that the company, as a major political donor and the largest private employer in Florida, could do a considerable amount to stop DeSantis from signing the bill.

