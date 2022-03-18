Womp Womp! Park Service Denies Truckers A Camp On The Mall

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:23 Hits: 10

[Above: the geniuses at The Daily Show use "People's Convoy" footage while showing Fox commentary on BLM protests. -- eds.]

Truckers! Freedom! The open road! Something something vaccines and mandates and masks mean that truckers need to protest the indignity of public health measures that have been proven to mitigate the dangerous impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. What was an astro-turfed Canadian protest has now turned into a manufactured domestic one. Think Fox News’ immigrant caravans, but with mostly white people and actually dangerous.

On Wednesday news came out that the “People’s Convoy” had hit a hurdle in its movement as the National Park Service partially denied the overblown group’s request for a permit to turn the D.C. National Mall into a trucker encampment. Why they “partially denied” the request may have been due to some of the convoy’s lead organizer Brian Brase answers to their questions. The Daily Beast reports that when the Park Service asked Brase, “Do you have any reason to believe or any information indicating that any individual, group, or organization might seek to disrupt the activity for which this application is submitted?” Brase’s response of “Antifa” was not sufficient.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/womp-womp-park-service-denies-truckers