Twitter Mercilessly Mocks Marge Greene For Saying Dumb Things About Polio

Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the dumbest members of Congress, went on a rant today on the House floor, determined to show the entire country just how incredibly dumb she is. Today's topic: polio vaccines.

Her rant is in the video above. Here is a rough transcript:

And he's also recommending a fourth COVID vaccine shot. Now, I don't know about you guys she said were on his outstretched. Many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio. We are we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out saying, 'oh you've gotta get your second polio shot' you've gotta get your third, you've gotta get your fourth' and this may continue to keep going.. When does it stop? And when are enough vaccines enough?

I know you are going be shocked when I tell you this, so please brace yourself, but she IS SO VERY WRONG. In fact, the CDC recommends FOUR doses of the polio vaccine to complete the inoculation schedule.

Here is what they recommend:

Children get four doses of IPV, with one dose at each of these ages: 2 months

4 months

6 through 18 months

4 through 6 years

Twitter mocked her...mercilessly. Any rightfully so:

