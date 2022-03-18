Arnold Schwarzenegger To Russian Fans: They're Lying To You

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 11:14 Hits: 10

This video is really remarkable and will certainly have an impact with Arnold's Russian fans. Via CNN:

(CNN) Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger made an impassioned appeal to the Russian people in a video posted on social media, asking them to resist their country's disinformation as the devastating invasion of Ukraine continues.

Schwarzenegger said he was "sending this message through various different channels" for Russian citizens and soldiers, and hoped his message about the atrocities committed by its government and military would break through. The video posted on Twitter has more than 15 million views.

"Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis," he said. "Those in power in the Kremlin started this war."