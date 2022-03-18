Eight House Republicans Side With Vladimir Putin Against The United States

. Earth911
As Insider notes, these eight are among "the most loyal supporters of former President Donald Trump." That and they are also some of the biggest trolls in congress.
Source: Business Insider
The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with both Russia and Belarus amid the war in Ukraine.
The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, which passed by a 424-8 margin, allows President Joe Biden to increase tariffs on products coming from the two countries and requires the US Trade Representative to seek suspension of Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization.
The legislation must now pass the Senate and be signed by Biden to be enacted into law.
Here are the eight Republicans who voted against the bill on Thursday:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona
Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina
Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/eight-house-republicans-side-vladimir
