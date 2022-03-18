The Guardian: Trump White House Senior Staffer Penned 'Big Lie' Report

Articles

Friday, 18 March 2022

The Guardian reports that the report supporting the Big Lie came not from the Trump campaign, but straight from the Trump White House. Specifically, it came from Senior Trump White House policy aide Joanna Miller, top aide to none other than Peter Navarro.

This is the Big Lie promoted by Giuliani and others, claiming Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software were compromised to steal the election away from Trump

This is more fuel to add to the increasing barn-fire of information that Trump and his accomplices purposefully tried to perpetrate a fraud on the American people and overthrow a duly-elected President in 2020.

“OVERVIEW 12/2/20 – History, Executives, Vote Manipulation Ability and Design, Foreign Ties,” is the title of the bogus, and remember, originating in the White House, report.

If you are wondering where and why Rudy Giuliani, Trump's election team and his media minions claimed that the Dominion voting machines were compromised and Venezuela was responsible; look no further than White House employees paid by the US taxpayers.

