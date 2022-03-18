Ted Cruz Claims Biden Is Inviting Nuclear War

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 02:00 Hits: 10

Sen. Cancún Cruz made an appearance on Fox News to fear monger about a nuclear war, simply to attack the sitting US president while the rest of world rallies around Ukraine.

Fox News' John Roberts made the case for a red line to be drawn. Republicans certainly love red lines when a Democrat is in charge.

"The president of the United States has refused to set a red line against [biological weapons] usage," Roberts complained. "Not only that, Putin has been rattling the nuclear sabers as well."

"Russian doctrine does allow the leader of that country to use a small yield tactical nuclear weapon if he feels his back is against the wall. If any of that happens what should the United States do?" Roberts asked.

"I think we should respond with strength. If any of that happens we go into uncharted territory," Cruz replied. "We've managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon since the end of World War II."

"We've managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon since then," he said.

Even us, Ted?

Sen. Cancún continued: "I will say I think the odds of it happening are increasing because I think presidential weakness from the White House invites this."

Wow, just wow.

Cruz later blamed the entire Russian invasion on President Biden because of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. That was Trump's peace deal with the same military people running the show.

I was shocked Sen. Cruz didn't stand up and scream, "Benghazi!!!"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/ted-cruz-claims-biden-inviting-nuclear-war