Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 03:00 Hits: 7

America's best Christian, Mrs. Betty Bowers, dropped a devastating amount of truth bombs on Vladdie Putin, Russian's worst tyrant. Not unfortunately, there were also a lot of collateral casualties, like TFG, Republicans, conservative Christians and Fox. That's a lot ass-whooping by a prim and proper woman of class and style. Glory!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/americas-best-christian-truth-bombs