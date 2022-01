Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed that Democrats would keep trying to find a path forward for voting rights legislation after they failed to pass a rules change to exempt election legislation from the legislative filibuster...

