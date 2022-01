Articles

Thursday, 20 January 2022

There is zero excuse for the way Kasie Hunt and Jon Berman treated Louisiana Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. this morning before, during, and after his interview on CNN's New Day.

On Tuesday, Chambers took the internet by storm with his powerful 37-second commercial highlighting the real statistics of people being arrested and jailed for possessing marijuana.

My first campaign ad, ‘37 Seconds.’ #JustLikeMe

I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology. pic.twitter.com/G0qKvmUGKD — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) January 18, 2022 read more

