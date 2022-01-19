Madison Cawthorn Is A Clown

Articles

Rep Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is fast becoming the single biggest clown in all of Congress.

Cawthorn is rivaling the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Ron Johnson, Louie Gohmert, etc...

There are too many to list here.

But the world is still in a pandemic and this simpleton tweets this:

Joe Rogan looks a lot healthier than Dr. Fauci to me. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 18, 2022

Doctor Fauci is 81 years young and going strong.

Joe Rogan is 54 years old.

It would be odd under any circumstance if Fauci looked healthier that Rogan.

Right wing ignoramuses are endless in our halls of Congress, but the attacks on our top medical minds during COVID is unconscionable.

Making Dr. Fauci a scapegoat for all of Trump's deficiencies is reprehensible.

