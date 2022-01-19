Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle's Phone Records Subpoenaed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 13:10 Hits: 0

Here is more news sure to really anger the retired former blogger in Florida - the January 6th Committee has subpoenaed some phone records from his dumb son and his other son's fiance.

CNN is reporting that this marks the first time the committee has targeted a member of the Trump family, which they call a "significant escalation of the investigation into Trump's role in the January 6 insurrection." The phone records are part of a larger phone record tranche being subpoenaed. They are looking at "incoming and outgoing calls, including the date, time and length of calls." They can also see logs of text messages, but not the contents of the messages. Still, just knowing who was calling or texting who, when and for how long can start to fill in a picture of what was going on leading up to, on, and directly after the January 6th insurrection.

Both the dumb Trump and Kim G played a large role in Trump's efforts to stop certification of President Biden's win and they both spoke at the rally on the Ellipse right before the attack on the Capitol. The records can also piece together calls or texts to others the committee is looking into, including Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon and other rally organizers.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/jan-6th-committee-subpoena-phone-records