Eric Trump's Deposition? He Pleaded The Fifth 500 Times

Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times over the course of a six-hour deposition to avoid answering questions as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' ongoing civil probe of the Trump Organization.

That detail was made public late Tuesday as part of a 115-page filing that James submitted to the Supreme Court of New York in an effort to compel Donald Trump, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump to testify under oath as part of the investigation, which began in 2019.

The new legal document outlines James' case that Trump and his family business "falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit."

