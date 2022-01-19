The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oath Keeper Charged In Sedition Conspiracy Had A Weapons Cache Ready, Feds Say

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Edward Vallejo

One of the Oath Keepers charged in a seditious conspiracy for allegedly planning to disrupt the transfer of power on Jan. 6 had a cache of supplies and weapons with him in a hotel in Virginia, prosecutors said Tuesday. 

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/edward-vallejo-oath-keeper-charged-in-sedition-conspiracy-brought-weapons-cache-feds-say?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=edward-vallejo-oath-keeper-charged-in-sedition-conspiracy-brought-weapons-cache-feds-say

