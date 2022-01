Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:40 Hits: 8

Utah state Senate President Stuart Adams (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, then proceeded to tell everyone he tested negative and work without a mask anyway, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

