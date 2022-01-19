Schumer Set To Move Forward With Vote To End GOP Filibuster Of Voting Rights Legislation

Articles

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is primed to have the upper chamber vote to end Republicans’ filibuster of voting rights legislation on Wednesday evening, likely followed by a vote to change how the filibuster functions. The plan is to offer a “talking filibuster” proposal to the floor, under which voting rights legislation would only require a simple majority to advance toward final passage following lengthy debate.

Changes to the filibuster look ill-fated at the moment: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have made clear that they won’t budge on their loyalty to the filibuster in its current form.

