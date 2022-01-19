The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Schumer Set To Move Forward With Vote To End GOP Filibuster Of Voting Rights Legislation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is primed to have the upper chamber vote to end Republicans’ filibuster of voting rights legislation on Wednesday evening, likely followed by a vote to change how the filibuster functions. The plan is to offer a “talking filibuster” proposal to the floor, under which voting rights legislation would only require a simple majority to advance toward final passage following lengthy debate.

Changes to the filibuster look ill-fated at the moment: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have made clear that they won’t budge on their loyalty to the filibuster in its current form.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/schumer-vote-end-republican-filibuster-voting-rights-legislation?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=schumer-vote-end-republican-filibuster-voting-rights-legislation

