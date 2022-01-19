Ted Cruz Fundraises On Jan 6 Conspiracy Theories

Articles

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

At one point in time Ted Cruz stood up to Trump when he ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

That time has long passed and today, Cancun Cruz joined Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson's crazy train of conspiracy theories, by fundraising off of a QAnon bogeyman, Ray Epps.

Ted Cruz is fundraising off the Infowars-style conspiracy theory that the Capitol insurrection may have been orchestrated by the FBI "to target President Trump and our conservative movement and run interference for the Democrats." https://t.co/PlhvvdqqGM — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) January 19, 2022

Cruz has no evidence, of course, so he says he needs cash to "find out the truth" about what happened on January 6th.

if you are a conscious human being then you know what Traitor Trump and his acolytes did that infamous day.

During a hearing on January 11, Cruz imitated Tucker and asked Jill Sanborn, Executive Assistant Director, National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his concerns over the false flag operation.

