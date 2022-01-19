US Senators to Discuss Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

A group of Republican U.S. senators is due to speak to reporters Wednesday in Washington about U.S. concerns of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The group includes Republicans from the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees. Three of those members — Senators Kevin Cramer, Roger Wicker and Rob Portman — were part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that met with Ukrainian officials this week to reinforce U.S. support for Ukraine and its defensive needs. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who was also on the trip, told reporters Monday after the lawmakers met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the United States was ready to both impose economic sanctions on Russia and to provide additional arms to Ukraine. Senate Democrats and Republicans have each introduced legislation to carry out such support for Ukraine. Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

